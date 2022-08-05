UNITED STATES—If there is anything that annoys me to the core it is when someone persuades you how to vote. I do not like it; it just boils my blood to no end. Your perspective on an issue may not align with mine and if they don’t align guess what: IT IS NOT THE END OF THE WORLD. We agree to disagree and that is the great thing about America: we’re a democracy; people have the choice to decide what is best for them based on their individual needs.

You might not like any of the candidates running, you might like one over the other, but it’s NOT your duty to vote based on others personal preference. At the end of the day, your vote, that decision you make in the ballot booth is WHO you think will best serve you in the long run. For a lot of people, they don’t do there research on the candidates before they vote. I used to be that way when I first turned 18 and got the opportunity to cast my vote. However, as you get older you realize that doesn’t help you or anyone else. As a result, I tend to do my research before making a choice and if I don’t find any of the candidates viable, I don’t vote for anyone in that race, I sustain.

It may sound silly, but it is hard to vote for someone or any candidate who you feel is not bringing his or her A-game to the table. That is the problem with any politician, it is all talk and very few promises actually achieves. I mean name one politician you know who actually did NOT feel like, talk or behave like a politician. That results in a major issue of people choosing not to vote because they don’t like any of the candidates running for whatever office they may be running for. That is always a bad thing in my opinion

If you can vote, you choose to vote people, don’t make an excuse because there is so many people from generations from the past who did NOT have that right. They were denied that right, so by not voting you are slapping in the faces of the people who fought so valiantly for you to have a right that you take for granted. It is quite frustrating to see so many people not vote. It actually boils my blood sometimes.

They say every vote counts and I am a firm believer of that. In democracy, the power of people should determine the law of the land. I never understand the Electoral College or the popular vote NOT carrying the ultimate weight. Hello isn’t that what democracy speaks: grandeur the voice of the people, not the voice of what you want it to be. It is like the U.S. Supreme Court, tell me why don’t the American people get to vote for who sits on the highest court in the country considering they get a lifetime appointment?

Um, we are impacted by the decisions made by this court, so why aren’t we given that vote? The President of the United States gets to appoint someone then the U.S. Senate ultimately decides if they get confirmation hearings or such. The stupidity is just frustrating as hell at times, and makes perfect sense why people feel the way they feel about voting. Voting is a complicated topic because it involves politics and whenever politics is thrown in the mix it creates a bit of chaos and not in the best way America. People don’t like to be told what to do. It is one thing if you’re the parent telling the child what to do, but when you’re talking about adults that is another tale America.

Voting is the fundamental right of all Americans who are of legal age. That means the vote that I cast the person I choose to represent me in the end should be a choice I make on my own, not someone attempting to influence me because they think it is best for me. My vote, my choice, your vote, your choice!

Written By Jason Jones