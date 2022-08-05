LOS FELIZ—On August 1, the Greater LA County Vector Control District announced a case of West Nile Virus collected on July 19 in the northeast corner of Griffith Park.



The virus leaves its host with flu-like symptoms including the possibility of fever, body aches, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and in the most severe cases, death. There is no cure for West Nile Virus.



According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people with what is called febrile illness due to the West Nile virus will completely recover, but symptoms of fatigue and weakness could last for weeks or months.



The CDC reports that 1 out of 150 infected develop a more severe illness that affects the central nervous system such as: Encephalitis (Inflammation of the Brain) and Meningitis (Inflammation around the brain and spinal cord)



Vector reports that 148 cases of West Nile virus were reported in 2021, with 17 of those being in Los Angeles County. The virus comes from mosquitos. To lessen the risk of being infected, Vector Control suggests eliminating standing water in old barrels, tires, buckets, watering troughs, gutters, pet dishes, bird baths, and wading pools.



Maintaining swimming pools so as not to allow green or stagnant water is important. Vector suggests reporting pools that are not maintained.



Use the proper EPA-recommended bug repellent when outdoors. For those who own ornamental ponds, it is suggested to request mosquito fish from Vector.



Birds feast on mosquitos including: Red-eyed Vireos, Yellow Warblers, Barn Swallows, Purple Martins, House Wrens, Downy Woodpeckers, Robins, Nashville Warbler, Tree Swallow, Chipping Sparrow, Blue Bird, Black-Capped Chickadee, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern King Bird, Northern Cardinal, Great Tit, Black Poll Warblers, and Hummingbirds.