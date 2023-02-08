HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, February 6, an individual was robbed at gunpoint at 1119 S. La Brea Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect, as reported via the Citizen App.

At 9:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of a gunpoint robbery. The victim was leaving The Green Paradise dispensary when the suspect approached and produced a Mac-10 Semi Automatic gun with an extended magazine. The suspect robbed the victim of their wallet and $200. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 5 foot and 6 inches tall, in his late 30s. He was wearing black pants, a red and black hoodie. He drove away in a 2002 Honda Accord with the driver’s side headlight out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.