WESTWOOD—On February 6, the University of California-Los Angeles campus police reported at least two females were assaulted by the same individual on Sunday, February 5. Both incidents occurred near campus parking structures.



The first incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on February 5 by UCLA Parking Structure 1 located on Gayley Avenue nearest LaConte Avenue. A male approached the victim demanding money.



According to reports, the suspect grabbed the victim, held her hands together, and would not let her go claiming to have a gun. He was attempting to kidnap the young woman when she was able to break free and get away.



The second victim reported she was approached at approximately 6:45 p.m. the same day. The assailant approached the woman, threatening her close to Parking Structure 7. She was also able to escape and report the incident.



One of the women reported she was walking with a friend on campus Sunday evening when a man approached them and blocked their path. “The entire time I was thinking about how I could escape the situation,” she told UCLA campus police.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 25 and 40 years of age and standing approximately 5 foot and 10 inches tall. He has dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering on it at the time of the assaults.

UCLA Police sent a “Attempted Burglary/Assault” alert and posted it on the campus police Twitter page.



UCLA has a section on its website for student safety under “Residential Life” titled “Living in Los Angeles” that notes the following:



While the UCLA campus and nearby Westwood neighborhoods are generally safe, it is important that you help educate your students about personal safety. Some tips that you may want to discuss with your student are:

• Lock all doors and windows whenever you leave. Take your keys with you, even if you leave for only a short while.

• Avoid bringing large sums of money, jewelry, or valuable items to college. Leave them in a secure location at home.

• Make sure your purse or backpack is securely closed. Carry purses close to your body.

• Carry enough cash for cab fare, bus fare or telephone calls in case you become uncomfortable and need to go home.

• When walking or exercising, use a well-traveled route, walk purposefully, be observant, and avoid being out alone at night.

• To travel within the campus, call the free Campus Escort Service, a friend, or wait for a campus shuttle to help you get home.

• Report to the police any unusual or suspicious activity or persons.