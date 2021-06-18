HOLLYWOOD HILLS- A person was trapped in their vehicle for several minutes after colliding with a tree. The crash occurred at the intersection of Taft Avenue and Franklin Avenue at approximately 7:52 a.m. on Friday, June 18.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly responded to the scene to extricate the woman from her vehicle. The woman was wedged in the driver’s seat and could not open her door.

Firefighters had to fully remove the door to get her out of the crashed vehicle. The woman sustained injuries to her knees.

Video footage shows the woman screaming as she is in the process of being transported to a nearby trauma center. Her condition was not known at the time of transport.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and it is not yet known if there were other cars involved.