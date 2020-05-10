MALIBU—Despite the world’s current situation, the art world continues forward somehow, especially for Malibu photographer Maureen Haldeman. Some galleries showcasing her work have made their exhibits completely available online. It is thanks to them and their innovations that artists such as Haldeman can still thrive and reach wider audiences.

On May 9, Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts held a reception for its exhibit “Harmony” live on Facebook. Haldeman’s piece, “Small Matters”, is on display along with work by other artists.

“‘Small Matters’ represent my current view of our natural environment, much of which, piece by piece, is being decimated by ‘progress’,” Haldeman explains.

“There are two limited edition quadtychs in this show. The entire series is comprised of 12 separate sepia-toned images, presented as diptychs, triptychs, and quadtychs to enhance the visual narrative. Each intimate view is also meant to stand on its own.” The exhibit will be on display through May 30 at www.GDCAgallery.com.

She has also completed work for Fabrik Projects, The Hive Gallery, and Malibu City Hall. A piece for Malibu City Hall was delivered, but opening never happened. It eventually became accessible online. Fabrik Projects, the gallery representing Haldeman, has been developing its first 3D virtual exhibition. It will debut at the end of this month. “They’ve been working really hard on that and it’s nice to be a part of,” Haldeman states.

The photographer shares thoughts on the pandemic’s influence over the creative community. “It’s such an amazing thing to experience. It’s influencing everybody’s vision in a sense. A lot of new work and things around this theme are happening. [It’s] almost to the point where you think, ok no, we need to focus on other things, in terms of how many interpretations you can give of it. But you know, people have to. They have to let that out, and I’ve been doing the same thing.”

Her latest project, a year-long challenge with Group LA 2020, will highlight her passion for abstract architectural photography. Selected artists will choose a part of Los Angeles to explore as a subject.

“I wanted to explore architecture in the last ten years and that requires going to many places. I can’t do it. So, I’ve kind of switched my whole focus which I had just started.”

She excitedly describes an original 3D virtual exhibition by Fabrik Projects that will transform her work. She feels fortunate to be with a gallery equipped with a talented team to do this. “It’s pretty sophisticated. It’s so cool. Everything is to scale and you walk into these rooms. It’s like you’re there.”

Haldeman believes in the upcoming revolutionary upgrades towards gallery exhibitions. She strongly believes that it will not change the way she creates her art, nor will she have to adjust to anything.