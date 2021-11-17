SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Monday, November 15 that the Santa Monica Public Library is welcoming the public back inside the Pico Branch Library located at 2201 Pico Blvd., starting Wednesday, December 1, for in-person services another milestone in Santa Monica’s recovery.

“The Santa Monica Public Library is a vibrant space for learning, enrichment, and connections. We couldn’t be more thrilled to reopen our beloved branch in the Pico neighborhood and welcome our patrons back inside the facility,” said Interim Library Director Erica Cuyugan. “Our team is focused on activating services to meet community needs. It has been heartwarming to see our youth and families come back for safe, in-person programs.”

Visitors can look forward to: browsing the adult and youth collections, picking up library holds, using computers for up to 30 minutes, accessing study rooms, checking out materials, and interacting with staff.

The library is restoring minimal in-person programming and operations as well as piloting a self-service model at the Ocean Park Branch. Minor funding from grants and the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-2023 budget provided resources to introduce some expanded services and hours, as well as open the Main Library’s second floor for browsing.

Limited in-person programming and story time for children and families have been restored at the Main Library and the Pico Branch.

Operating hours are expanded to 5 p.m. at the Main Library on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and at the Pico Branch on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, as well as on the first Saturday of the month at both locations.

The best way to make the most of your time at the Library is to plan your trip. Wear a face mask and know the books or resources that one would like to check out or explore.

If there are any questions about returning to the Pico Branch, reach out to one of the library staff members.

New Library Hours:

Main Library (In-person Service)

-Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & the first Saturday of the month 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Thursday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pico Branch (In-person service begins Wednesday, December 1)

-Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & the first Saturday of the month 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Thursday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Montana Avenue Branch (Curbside Pickup)

-Tuesday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Thursday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ocean Park Branch (Self-Service)

-Pre-authorization required. Sign up at smpl.org/SelfServiceHours.

-Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Santa Monica and the Pico Branch Library are committed to providing safe facilities for patrons and staff. Library spaces were reconfigured to provide distanced and welcoming environments. For more details on hours and services offered at each Santa Monica Public Library location, visit smpl.org/reopening.

Library staff are available to assist Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Thursday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Call (310) 458-8600 or email reference@santamonica.gov.