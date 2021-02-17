WOODLAND HILLS-On Monday, February 15, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that a new large-scale vaccination site will open Tuesday, February 16 at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles currently operates five additional permanent vaccination sites at Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Dodger Stadium, San Fernando Park, and Lincoln Park, in addition to mobile clinics currently reaching communities in East and South L.A.

Due to a low level of overall supplies, Los Angeles will prioritize second doses until more shipments arrive. However, Pierce College will share approximately 4,600 first doses with mobile vaccination clinics.

“Our City has the tools, the infrastructure, and the determination to vaccinate Angelenos swiftly and safely — we simply need more doses,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Our density and demographics have made our region an epicenter of this crisis in recent months, and with a reliable, consistent supply of vaccines, we can get more shots into people’s arms, bring down rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, and defeat this pandemic once and for all.”

Los Angeles County residents can visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/Vaccine to check for first dose appointment availability.