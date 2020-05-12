MALIBU—On Monday, May 11, Berge Zobayan, representative of the pilot, Ara George Zobayan who flew NBA basketball player, Kobe Bryant and eight others including 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant told TMZ’s sources that passengers on the helicopter were responsible for the lethal accident that occurred around 10 a.m. on January 26 when they were on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

TMZ reported that Berge responded to Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant’s wrongful death lawsuit that was filed on February 24, the same day as the memorial service for her husband and daughter held at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. EPSN reported that the filed lawsuit mentioned pilot Zobayan was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy weather and that the flight should have been aborted.

Attorneys for the Zobayan family responded to the litigation with, “Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.” They followed up with asking that the case be dismissed.

CNN reported that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show that Zobayan earned his commercial pilot license in 2007. The other riders on the helicopter that day included, Head basketball coach of Orange Coast College, John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and their daughter, Alyssa who was Gianna’s teammate. Additionally on board was, Assistant to the girls basketball coach, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton who was also a part of the Mamba Academy.

Tributes around the world are dedicated to the Bryant family, fellow teammates and parents that passed away that January morning.