HOLLYWOOD—Rapper and actor, Jaden Smith, initially opened up a food truck free for the homeless in downtown Los Angeles, July 2019 and plans to open up more locations to reach more people.

Last July, he purchased a food truck and transformed it into his own restaurant called “I Love You” with vegan meals. The first pop up for the truck occurred on Jaden’s 21 birthday on Skid Row as he personally passed out the meals to people with food insecurity. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, this city has a homeless population of 50,000.

Smith went further into the cause by offering vegan meals in view of promoting the healthy nutritional meals instead of the inexpensive junk food.

In 2015, Jaden Smith also took part in founding the brand “Just Water” with the help of his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The bottle itself was known to be packaged made of 82% renewable resources. They tripled in business as awareness for the consequences of single-use plastics emerged, selling them in 10 countries. The goal of the company is to spread sustainability, upholding an environmental-friendly alternative to plastic. In addition, Smith delivered a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan as the residents were dealing with lead contamination in the water supply system at the time.

Smith has also previously collaborated with Allbirds to create a sustainable line of sneakers using Brazilian sugarcane, with 100% of proceeds going to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Wildfire Relief Fund.