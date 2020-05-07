WORLD—Early Wednesday, May 6, the first vignette in a series preceding the upcoming documentary “Plandemic” was released. It claims coronavirus is an intentional outbreak and treatment is being held back despite resources being accessible.The vignette follows an interview of Dr. Judy Mikovits with intermittent press releases and doctor testimonies throughout.

The interview begins with a history of the struggle Mikovits has had with the United States government. Following an article published in the Journal of Science which claimed use of animal and human fetal tissues in lab settings were releasing “plagues of chronic diseases.” Mikovits was put under a gag order, preventing her from speaking out. In the vignette, she said, “I have no constitutional freedoms or rights.”

Throughout the video, Mikovits primarily criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Center for Disease Control. She claims that pride and money delayed the confirmation of HIV because Fauci and Redfield held the patents. Additionally, Mikovits cites the Bayh-Dole Act, saying the act provides an avenue for patents to be given to the government for discoveries the taxpayers paid for.

Mikovits believes the virus was studied in labs in South Carolina, USA and Wuhan, China. While she was unwilling to use the word “created,” Mikovits did state she did not believe the virus to be naturally occurring.

Doctors’ voices are heard throughout the vignette. Some say they are “perplexed” by the CDC guidelines while others predict a spike in sickness as the world reopens as a result of “reduced bacterial flora.” The doctors contend that immune systems around the world are weakening due to the lack of exposure people are experiencing by wearing masks and gloves and sheltering in place. He recommends the continuation of use of these products by vulnerable groups, but believes it to be more dangerous long-term for healthy people to wear masks.

One doctor says hospitals are being pressured to add “COVID-19” to death certificates. Hospitals are paid $13,000 extra for each death certificate citing coronavirus and an additional $39,000 for death on a ventilator. The vignette asserts the number of deaths statistics are being skewed to create fear in the public.

Mikovits refers to “the game,” claiming the government wants to infect everyone prior to releasing a vaccine. Hydroxychlorine has been banned as treatment, a fact Mikovits believes to be proof of the government’s manipulation of the population.

YouTube and Facebook have removed the video several times, claiming it does not line up with the values of their platforms. In March, Youtube warned there would be an increase in video removals during the COVID-19 crisis. As a safety precaution, YouTube is relying primarily on technology to remove videos rather than its staff members that are no longer on-site.

This was an action foreseen by the creators of the documentary. The original website reads, “In an effort to bypass the gatekeepers of free speech, we invite you to download this interview by simply clicking the button below, then uploading directly to all of your favorite platforms,” followed by a link to download the original file. People around the globe are uploading the video on personal accounts.