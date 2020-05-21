WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood (WeHo) has gained another candidate for City Council as John Erickson builds his platform as of May 20.

Erickson, 33, resides as the Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood since 2018 and Planning Commissioner for the City. He has a background in Women, Gender and Sexuality studies with a PhD in philosophy from Claremont Graduate University.

The Wisconsin native has been a resident in West Hollywood for 10 years and has stayed politically active through internships and job opportunities with City Council. Erickson helped the WeHo City Council with coordinating and planning events for the offices, advisory boards, and related departments as a community events technician from 2015-2017.

Erickson’s platform is built on six key elements: protecting renters’ rights, city services, establishing a more sustainable city, safer neighborhoods, keeping WeHo progressive, and supporting the unhoused.

Erickson took to Twitter to help spread word of his campaign:

“The demographics of West Hollywood has changed, the world has changed, and I’m ready to address these challenges head-on,” he said in one tweet.

In another he addressed his platform more directly:

“My voice and focus has been committed to advocating for a #WeHo that works for workers, protects renters, and advocates for those underserved.”

There will be an official campaign launch through a Zoom meeting May 27 at 6 P.M. with Lindsey P. Horvath, Mayor, City of West Hollywood and Abbe Land, Former Mayor and Council member, City of West Hollywood who are endorsing Erickson.

Erickson served as Land’s Council Deputy during her tenure. The voting for West Hollywood will take place on November 3.