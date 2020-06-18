UNITED STATES—On Monday, June 15, Planned Parenthood announced its endorsement for former Vice President and Presidential Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden stated that he supports “reproductive rights for women, especially women of color,” earning the endorsement of Planned Parenthood.

The Supreme Court legalized abortion on January 22, 1973. Roe v. Wade 410 US 113 protected a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion at any time in her pregnancy and for any reason.

Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood, especially for “women of color” as well for the purpose of population control. Margaret Sanger began her pro-abortion movement by speaking to groups beginning in 1921 including the wives of the Klu Klux Klan. Sanger’s words on the holocaust, Eugenic Sterilization, and selective sterilization may be found in the book, “Killer Angel,” a Biography of Planned Parenthood’s Founder, Margaret Sanger.

The recipients of taxpayer-funded Title X grants are not permitted to perform or refer for abortions. Planned Parenthood publicly announced that they would do without federal funding rather than comply with the regulations set forth by the Trump administration to receive Title X federal funding.

A fact sheet for Planned Parenthood 2018-2019 fiscal year provided by Susan B. Anthony List revealed that abortions went up by 13,000 from the year before. In 2018-2019 Planned Parenthood performed 345,672 abortions and over 3.3 million abortions in the past 10 years (2009-2019).

The report indicates that in the last decade 137 babies were aborted for every 1 adoption referrals. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, 81 abortions were performed for every one adoption referral.

The abortion industry made a reported $1.64 billion and $2 billion in assets much like the year prior.

Abortions reportedly made up 95 percent of Planned Parenthood’s Pregnancy Resolution Services.

Prenatal services make up 2.7 percent (9,7898).

Care following miscarriage make up 0.6 percent (2,236).

Adoption Services make up 1.2 percent (4,279).

Former Planned Parenthood employee turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson has chosen to endorse President Trump for President. President Trump has been publicly referred to as the most pro-life President in history.

President Trump passed the Hyde Amendment, which is a legislative provision barring federal funding of abortion with the exception of extreme circumstances when the life of the mother is at risk.

If elected, Joe Biden has promised to reverse both the Hyde Amendment and legislation that forbids Title X funding to those who perform and refer for abortions.