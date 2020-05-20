BEVERLY HILLS—Playboy Enterprises Inc. executive Richard “Dick” Rosenzweig, 84, died at his home in Beverly Hills on May 6. His wife, Judy Henning, stated that he was receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Rosenzweig was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, and graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication. In 1975, he completed an advanced management program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Business. According to the Playboy 1999 Annual Review, Rosenzweig was chosen by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. to the Economic and Business Development Board of California in 1996.

As he was working in Chicago for Dun and Bradstreet Inc. in 1958, he came across the Playboy office as he passed the time visiting a friend. The friend notified him about the opening in the advertising department.

He initiated his career by becoming an assistant to the vice president of advertising and acquired various different positions in the company. The roles included production and syndication manager, special assistant to the editorial director along with associate promotion director, HMH Publishing Company. He was the producer for The House Bunny, Miss March, Kendra and much more.

He moved to being the executive vice president of Playboy Enterprises and partook in an advisory role. Hugh Hefner called Rosenzweig “a trusted advisor and business partner.”

Rosenzweig was recognized for supporting the arts. He served on Beverly Hills Arts and Culture Commission, as well as becoming members of different organizations including The American Film Institute, The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Recording Academy.

In his remembrance, donations in his memory are welcome to The Wallis Center, where he was recognized as a founding member of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills via https://thewallis.org.