WEST HOLLYWOOD—The WeHo reads lounging with poets will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreational Center (next to West Hollywood Library).

The event celebrating poetry month will be chaired by former West Hollywood poet Laureate Brian Sonia Wallace.

Other speakers expected include Jen Cheng, Kim Dower, Charles Flowers, Linda Ravenswood, and Steven Reigns. It is requested by the organizers that individuals who are attending should RSVP using this link www.weho.org/wehoreads.

Cucumber facials and speed dating will take place immediately after the event commences at 7:30 pm. Those seeking more details about the event should contact Mike Che, West Hollywood Arts Coordinator, at (323) 848-6377 or at mche@weho.org.