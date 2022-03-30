MALIBU — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible homicide involving an overnight security guard, whose body was found in the parking lot of the Trancas Country Market in Malibu early Tuesday, March 29.

At around 7 a.m, a market employee discovered the body of a 58-year-old male security guard outside the Trancas Canyon Nursery in the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Deputies responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s body was found lying in a pool of blood, LASD deputies reported.

According to officials, the body appeared to show signs of blunt force trauma to the head. The events that transpired and if anyone else was involved is unknown at this time. No weapons were found, but investigators are deeming the situation suspicious.

“They examined the victim. He appeared to sustain some sort of blunt force trauma to the upper torso,” Lieutenant Vincent M. Ursini said during a press conference on Tuesday. “There was some to the head but there might have been to other portions of the torso. We just don’t know at this point,” Ursini added.

“It’s scary as hell. I walk my dog through here every day and I know the security guards by face. I wave at them. They’re nice people,” resident Hans Lietz told NBC4.

Deputies of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station are actively investigating the homicide and possible assault that occurred overnight outside the Trancas Canyon Nursery.

“We are canvassing the area for any video that might have captured the incident and witnesses who may have some sort of information,” Lt. Vincent M. Ursini said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim or the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Anonymous (800) 222-TIPS (8477).