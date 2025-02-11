WOODLAND HILLS—On Sunday, February 9, at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Valley Bureau issued a press release seeking public assistance with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect(s) responsible for the death of one, and injuries to six others at a house party in the vicinity of the 5900 block of Winnetka Avenue and Hatteras Street.



The following information came directly from the LAPD press release.



“When officers arrived, they determined there was a large party at the location. The officers located a male victim on the ground in the driveway with a gunshot wound. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and rendered medical aid. The victim failed to respond to medical treatment and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Six additional victims are being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds.”



At the time of the press release, the victim’s name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The victim has since been publicly identified as, 16-year-old, Sah-Dell Roberts.



Reports indicate that the house the party took place at home called, “The Hilltop House,” for an event referred to as the “VIP Party.” There were a reported 200-300 people before police arrived. Reports indicate that people dispersed after an argument broke out leading to shots fired.



“This is an ongoing investigation. Police advise that detectives from LAPD Operation Valley Bureau (OVB)Homicide are, “actively canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witnesses.”



Attendees of the party reportedly told police there was hired security at this party. As of the time of this article, police have not had the opportunity to speak to the security detail.



Those with information on this incident are encouraged to contact OVB Homicide at (818)374-9550 or (310) 726-7700 on nights or weekends. To remain anonymous contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.









