SANTA MONICA—A Santa Monica Police Department SUV flipped in a collision with another police vehicle Thursday, March 19.

The crash transpired on the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard at about 3:05 p.m. It is still unclear what caused the collision or if there were any injuries.

Posts from social media show images of a tow truck near the overturned SUV surrounded by other police cars.

Another collision involving a motorcycle police officer also transpired Thursday afternoon in Santa Monica. Details about the officer’s condition are unknown.

According to consumerreports.org, car rollovers occur in only about 3 percent of all serious crashes, but they account for 30 percent of people killed while riding in a passenger vehicle. Given the right circumstances any vehicle can flip but SUVs and pickup trucks are more susceptible.

Canyon News reached out to SMPD for more information but could not be reached before print.