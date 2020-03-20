HOLLYWOOD—A two truck collision caused a chemical spill and injured three people on Wednesday, March 18.

The collision transpired at about 7:00 a.m. on the southbound 170 freeway near Burbank Boulevard. The two trucks involved were a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. Both belonged to two separate pool cleaning companies and were equipped with muriatic acid and chlorine. The collision caused both vehicles to spill more than 8 gallons of chemicals onto the roadways.

One man was directly hit by the chemicals and was tended by a hazmat team at the scene. Two other people suffered minor injuries but neither required medical attention.

According to officials, the spill was contained to the roadway and no major seepage made its way to the embankment. Multiple lanes were closed during the chemical spill clean-up and during the investigation of crash.