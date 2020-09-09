LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a “pool house” fire at around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, in the Los Feliz region. The LAFD reported there were no injuries during the incident. The property is located at 2633 N Commonwealth Ave.

The flames engulfed a structure described as a pool house/guest house “to the rear of a one-story single-family home.” According to the fire department, the resident of the property said the structure was not occupied.

A total of 42 LAFD firefighters took on the flames and managed to extinguish them in 33 minutes with a defensive approach, according to Nicholas Prange of LAFD. The structure was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire threatened to spread to the vegetation area behind the property, but was quickly contained by firefighters.

The LAFD noted that a cause for the fire has not been determined, and that the incident still remains under investigation.