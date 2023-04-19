TOPANGA CANYON—Patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division arrested three potential robbery suspects. On Wednesday, April 12, officers were patrolling the parking structure of the Westfield Topanga Mall. The officers spotted three adult males near a parked Acura sedan. All three males were wearing full-face ski masks; one of the suspects was also wearing a cross-body backpack.

The LAPD reported that officers were aware that cross-body backpacks have become increasingly used to conceal firearms from view and, due to the warm weather, full-faced ski masks were out of the ordinary.

Based on their observations, the officers continued to monitor the suspects and drove in their direction. As the officers approached, the suspects quickly entered the Acura, drove away at a high rate of speed while committing numerous traffic violations. Moments later the officers conducted a traffic stop for the observed violations.

Officers determined two of three occupants were on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and for burglary. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two, loaded, semi-automatic “ghost guns,” two high-capacity magazines, and 78 rounds of live ammunition. All three suspects were arrested and booked for possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and parole violations. The observations of these alert officers very likely prevented the commission of a violent, potentially deadly, crime from occurring and removed two “ghost guns” and 78 rounds of ammunition from the street.

The suspects were identified as, Brix Urulaza, 22, of Tarzana (booking number #6585468), Wilbert Majano Vasquez, 21, of Redlands (booking number #6585463), and Michael Crowe, 23, of Las Vegas, Nevada (booking number # 6585445). All three suspects were booked at Van Nuys jail. Urulaza was booked for 25400 (a) (1) PC-Felon in possession of a firearm, he is being held with no bail. Majano Vasquez was booked for 25400(a)1 PC- Concealed firearm, his bail was set at $35,000.00. Crowe was booked for 3056 PC-Parole hold, he is being held with no bail.

Anyone with details related to crimes at the Westfield Topanga Mall are asked to contact LAPD Topanga Area Detectives, at (818) 756 3523. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click Los Angeles Police Department Los Angeles.