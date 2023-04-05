MALIBU—The city of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of seven classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 13 through May 25 in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

“Malibu is paradise, but we are vulnerable to all kinds of disasters, from wildfires to earthquakes and landslides, so it’s up to every one of us to be prepared to help ourselves, our families and our community,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “CERT training is one of the best ways to prepare for wildfires and other disasters, and helps us be more resilient as individuals and as a community.”

According to a news release from the city of Malibu website, “CERT is a highly-acclaimed, nationwide program that empowers community members to help themselves and their neighbors during disasters.”

Volunteers are trained on basic first aid, fire suppression, and search and rescue to be able to provide emergency assistance to their neighbors.

CERT volunteers assist the city of Malibu to prepare and respond to disasters. During the Woolsey Fire, Malibu CERT volunteers contributed over 300 hours of service to the emergency response by distributing food and medical supplies, conducting wellness checks, assisting with evacuations, and administering basic first aid.

In 2017, the Malibu City Council adopted the official CERT Program Guidelines, an important step in formally incorporating the program and the trained CERT volunteers into the City’s Emergency Management System. I

Malibu’s CERT Team members must complete Federal Emergency Manager Agency (FEMA) trainings, serve at least 30 volunteer hours per year, attend regular meetings and drills, and become registered as Disaster Service Workers.

For more details about the CERT program, or to sign up, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CERT or call Public Safety Liaison Luis Flores at 310-456-2489, ext. 236, or email publicsafety@malibucity.org.