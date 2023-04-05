SANTA MONICA—Captain Patrick McNulty, Public Information Officer for the Santa Monica Fire Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Sunday April 2, they received multiple 911 calls at 10:39 a.m. of a structure fire at 1011 4th Street in the Wilmont Neighborhood.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in one unit on the first floor of a three-story apartment complex. Firefighters attacked the fire while simultaneously searching adjacent units to ensure no occupants were trapped. Three residents and one dog were forced to jump into the swimming pool to escape the blaze prior to the fire departments arrival.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was extinguished before it spread to the units above and was confined to the first-floor unit where the fire originated.

Due to the size and complexity of the apartment complex and the potential for fire spread and trapped occupants, the SMFD requested resources from LAFD to assist along with help from Santa Monica Public Safety Communications, Santa Monica Police, Building & Safety, and McCormick Ambulance. There were no injuries to residents or first responders, and no residents were displaced as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation by SMFD investigators.