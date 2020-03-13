UNITED STATES−President Trump addressed the Nation Wednesday, March 11, calling for unity in the wake of the coronavirus.

In Wednesday’s address, President Trump placed a 30-day travel ban on flights coming into the U.S. from Europe beginning this Friday, March 13 in an effort to mitigate and contain the spread of the coronavirus. In his address, President Trump made the following statement.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern-day history. I am confident by counting and continuing to take these measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and will ultimately and expeditiously defeat the virus.”

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” President Trump stated, “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

“We are all in this together,” the President stated, “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.”

The full text of the President’s address can be found here.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-address-nation/

The President’s announcement came hours after the World Health Organization’s classification of the COVID-19 as a pandemic. In his speech, the President addressed both health and economic concerns.

In addition to these statements made on March 11 and 12, President Trump also reiterated the President’s Proclamation 9984, that he made on January 31, 2020, regarding the suspension of entry as immigrants and nonimmigrants of persons who pose a risk of transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus and other appropriate measures to address this risk.

More information may be found here.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-suspension-entry-immigrants-nonimmigrants-certain-additional-persons-pose-risk-transmitting-2019-novel-coronavirus/

President Trump held a press conference on Thursday, March 12, taking questions on travel restrictions and for whom this travel ban would have an effect on. President Trump explained to one of the reporters that some areas are more infected than others.

More information on the COVID-19 can be found on the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website or the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

https://www.cdc.gov/

https://www.who.int/

Initially, President Trump publicly criticized the Democrats for politicizing the coronavirus. As a result of panic, stocks began to fall, resulting in a slight decline in the economy.

In the briefings on the White House web page, President Trump noted his commitment to protecting American business workers from the impacts of the coronavirus through economic assistance, loans through the Small Business Association (SBA), deferred tax payments for certain businesses negatively impacted, and financial relief.

Below are the considerations for school closing offered by the CDS including food provisions for students reliant on the free lunch programs.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/considerations-for-school-closure.pdf

The Trump administration has declared a public health emergency, however, the CDC names an even more deadly virus, the flu. The CDC reports that based on the weekly influenza surveillance data that between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2020, twelve thousand people have died from influenza.

In addition, the CDC reports an estimated thirty-one million Americans caught the flu this season with anywhere from 210,000 to 370,000 hospitalized due to the virus.

The CDC’s latest reports indicate there to be 1,215 confirmed cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 with 36 of those resulting in death.