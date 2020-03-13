WOODLAND HILLS—Police are looking for a suspect responsible for the death of one woman and critically injuring one man Thursday, March 12.

A shooting transpired at a Woodland Hills residence at about 1:00 a.m. on the 23100 block of Gainford Street. A man in his 50’s was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The woman who died at the residence has been identified as Afsaneh Bakhtiari age 59. The relationship between the victims is unknown.

Details about the suspect were not immediately given. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Canyon News reached out to LAPD for more information but could not be reached before print.