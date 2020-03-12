UNITED STATES−President Trump has publicly endorsed former Auburn, Alabama football coach, Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate.

In Alabama’s recent primary election there were three contenders running for Senate: former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), and Coach Tommy Tuberville running for the Republican party to unseat Democrat incumbent Doug Jones.

President Trump, who has endorsed quite a few congressional candidates in this year’s primary elections has made his choice known for the state of Alabama announcing his support for Tommy Tuberville in a series of tweets on Twitter Tuesday, March 10.

Byrne lost March 3 and will retake his Congressional seat. Tuberville brought in 219,768 votes and Jeff Sessions came in close behind him with 211,727 votes or thirty-one percent. Byrne came in a distant third, bringing in 178,749 votes or twenty-six percent of the vote.

Sessions, a career politician who occupied the Senate seat for 20 years prior to becoming Attorney General will run against Tuberville in a run-off on March 31. The winner of that race will face Doug Jones on November 3.

As Attorney General, former Senator Jeff Sessions recused himself when President Trump was under investigation for possible Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

At a press conference of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Sessions made the following announcement.

“I have now decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matter relating in any way to the campaign for President of the United States,” Sessions stated. “This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation.”- Jeff Sessions, March 2, 2017

Doug Jones assumed the office of Senator on January 3, 2018. His term is up on January 3, 2021, however, he is running for re-election against Tuberville and Sessions on November 3.

Jones, who is a supporter of LGBTQ and Pro-abortion reproductive rights, defeated Chief Justice Roy Moore in the U.S. special election in Alabama on December 12, 2017, and six other candidates on August 15, 2017. Jones was appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama by former President Bill Clinton.

Jones was under the microscope during the impeachment trial. News reports indicated he was seen as a possible swing vote since he was running for reelection in a predominantly conservative state that came out in great numbers in support of Donald Trump in 2016.

Jones has received a lot of flack on social media for voting to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. Jones spoke on the Senate floor against the President stating that evidence revealed, “a picture of a President who has abused the great power of his office for personal gain, a picture of a President who has placed his personal interest well above the interest of the nation.”