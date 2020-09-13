UNITED STATES−President Trump hit the campaign trail with his first stop being at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday, September 12, 2020. VIP guests were permitted admittance between 4-5:00 p.m. President Trump’s speech was scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Just landed, see you soon Minden, Nevada. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Posted by Donald J. Trump on Saturday, September 12, 2020

The rally opened in prayer given by Dale Raggio. She is the wife of the late Senator William Raggio (R-NV) who was the longest-serving Senator (1972-2011).

The Trump rally was originally planned for both Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, however, the venues changed due to reported concerns of Democratic Governor, Steve Stisolak over crowd size.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the airport for the rally. President Trump noted that “Your Governor tried to stop us.” He was speaking of Governor Stisolak, who did not want the rally there. “So, we call it a peaceful protest,” President Trump stated. “We’re allowed to have peaceful protests. So, if anybody asks, this is a peaceful protest,” President Trump joked. The crowd was donned in MAGA gear including, a horse named Cupcake who was photographed wearing a signed edition of the iconic, Make America Great hat.

President Trump indicated that the Governor called ahead to the different venues telling them not to have the rally. President Trump told the crowd, “This is the Governor in charge of the ballots.”

Mail-in ballots were the topic of conversation. President Trump spoke of his concern over where the 80 million ballots are going to question the safety of the ballot in the hands of Democratic Governors.

President Trump called Democratic nominee, and former VP, Joe Biden “pathetic” for allowing his campaign to use an advertisement that depicts President Trump standing over the graves of fallen soldiers, and saying terrible things about the soldiers.

“Nobody loves the military more than I do.” Trump said, “The ad is a lie,” and relayed there are at least 25 people who have also said, “That never happened.” Trump then said that after that ad, “Now, I can be really vicious.”

“When we win, America Wins,” President Trump touted. He then spoke of taking 28 million from China. When Donald Trump became President, one of our nation’s biggest concerns was the debt the U.S. owed to China.

“Unemployment is down to 8.4 percent, Your 401K’s are doing great!”

Prior to the coronavirus, “The economy was the best it’s ever been,” President Trump stated.

Hillary Clinton and over two dozen others deleting their phones was the next topic President Trump reminded the crowd, “That’s illegal.”

The crowd cheered and interacted with President Trump who stopped in amazement every few minutes to commend the number of people in attendance.

Trump supporter, William Clair stated on social media, “The crowds were so big, it meant I had to walk a mile to get to the rally.”

On the schedule for September 13, is Donald J. Trump’s Latino’s for Trump roundtable in Las Vegas, NV at 1:00 p.m. (EDT), and “The Great American Comeback,” will air at 7:00 p.m. (PDT).