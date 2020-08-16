NEW YORK—Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, August 15, at a New York hospital. He was 71.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” said Trump in a statement.

Trump traveled to New York on Friday, August 14, to visit Robert Trump who was hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The details of Robert Trump’s death have not been released. “I have a wonderful brother,” said Trump during a news conference at the White House. He mentioned that they’ve had a great relationship for a long time.

Robert Trump had reportedly stayed in the intensive care unit at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City for more than a week earlier this summer.

Robert Trump was born in 1948 and was one of four siblings to Trump. Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street in corporate finance before joining the Trump Organization as a top executive managing real estate holdings. He divorced from Blaine Trump in 2008 and married Ann Marie Pallan in March this year.

Robert Trump filed a temporary restraining order in June to try to block the publication of a tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” The book was written by Trump’s niece Mary Trump and later published on July 14.