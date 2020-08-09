UNITED STATES−On Thursday, August 6, President Trump signed the ‘Buy America’ Executive Order while in Ohio to ensure that essential prescription drugs and supplies be purchased in the U.S. first before seeking them globally.

“We have rejected globalism and embraced Patriotism,” President Trump told the crowd at the Whirpool Manufacturing plant in Clyde, Ohio.

President Trump toured the Whirlpool facility, which is one that brought its manufacturing back to the U.S. President Trump noted the ‘Made in the USA’ stamped on the washers and dryers.

While speaking to the crowd at Whirlpool, President Trump announced the signing of the new Executive order bringing essential medication and pharmaceutical supplies home to the US.

“A short time ago, I signed the new executive order to ensure that when it comes to essential medicines, we buy American,” President Trump stated. President took recognized the Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and other dignitaries present.

This is the first time the President has been to Ohio since January. Ohio news reports indicate this is the first time a sitting President visited Sandusky County since the year 1912. President Trump was greeted by hundreds of Trump supporters, some of whom were lining U.S. 20 to welcome him.

The new order disrupts the global supply chain. This country has been dependent on China and India for the majority of our country’s pharmaceutical needs until now.

Economist, Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Manufacturing reportedly spoke to reporters over the phone.

“We are dangerously over-dependent on foreign nations for essential medicines, for essential medical supplies like masks, gloves, goggles, and the like.” – Peter Navarro

Navarro Tweeted out, “During the course of the next four years, we will bring our pharmaceutical and medical supply chains home, ” @potus said. “And we’ll end reliance on China just like we did with the washers and dryers… we’ll be making our products here.” “Huzzah!”

Soon after masks became the answer to slowing the spread of coronavirus, Americans became keenly aware of where our masks were made. Social media posts of masks made in China in filthy conditions went viral. News reports indicate that Navarro spoke of this very thing stating that, “China and India have an unfair advantage because of their lack of regulatory environment.”

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump delivers remarks at Whirlpool Corporation manufacturing plant https://t.co/2vC0EyoqoK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2020

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-ensuring-essential-medicines-medical-countermeasures-critical-inputs-made-united-states/

As part of his America First campaign, President Trump signed another Executive Order, less than a month ago, on July 24, 2020, that drastically reducing pharmaceutical costs for Americans. President Trump indicated in a July 25, Tweet that in some cases the savings on prescriptions would be as high as fifty percent.