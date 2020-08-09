BEL AIR—LAPD shut down a wedding reception at Bel Air’s Holmby Hills neighborhood after receiving multiple noise complaints from neighbors, on August 5.

According to CBSLA, the police received several noise complaints around 11:50 p.m., regarding a wedding taking place at 10300 block of Wyton Drive. After arriving at the scene, the event ended and guests dispersed. A guest at the wedding said that the wedding had been postponed a few times before being held on Wednesday.

The homeowner said to a news photographer that he was sorry it took so many calls to the police to bring the sound down, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. He also added that the party ended as soon as the police told him to shut it down.

Speaking to NBCLA, a guest said that there were people throughout the wedding making sure that people wore masks, were social distancing and that it wasn’t forced. “I’m an EMT and I’ve been dealing with the COVID pandemic and I understand that it’s important. I was satisfied with what they were doing.”

LAPD was not available for comment during the publication of this article.