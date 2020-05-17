MALIBU—On Friday May 15, around 1:45 p.m. in the afternoon, a private home in Malibu caught on fire. The home was located on the 22300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway.

Gregory Rachal, Los Angeles Fire Station Captain, reported that 25 firefighters responded to the call. Along with firefighters, Rachal reported four engines, one truck and one battalion chief were also on the call.

According to an article released on Patch, Rachal said that that the crew was able to calm the fire in 30 minutes. The cleanup, however, took the longest she said. They finished around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Rachal reported that the house was undergoing renovations and that the home was still structurally intact. The home was approximately 10,000 square feet.

There were no reported injuries according to the LAFD website.