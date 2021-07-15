BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, July 25, the city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a Protected Bike Lane Demonstration Project event to test the proposal of a protected bike lane. The bike lane will run in the southbound lane of Roxbury Drive and south of Olympic Boulevard, which is next to Roxbury Park.

The city of Beverly Hills noted in a press release that the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The proposal is a part of the city’s Complete Streets Plan, a new initiative to make the streets more friendly to cyclists and pedestrians.

Using temporary markings, signs, and planters, the event will demonstrate what the proposed protected bike lane will look like and allow cyclists to test it. The lane will be protected from traffic, and cyclists will be asked to share their experiences and opinions on the proposal. Around 10:30 a.m., Mayor Bob Wunderlich will lead a Community Bike Ride along a two-mile loop in the area.

The city’s Complete Streets Plan was adopted on April 20, 2021, by the Beverly Hills City Council. The plan identified this portion of Roxbury Drive as a high priority because of its width and ability to connect with existing bike lanes without the reduction of parking spots or interfering with car lanes.

The Beverly Hills City Council will review the feedback received, including public comments, and consider the plan for a one-year-long pilot. For more information, visit http://www.beverlyhills.org/departments/publicworks/web.jsp.