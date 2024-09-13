SANTA MONICA—On September 7, at approximately 4:10 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a call of a prowler in the vicinity of the 900 block of 7th Street. According to an SMPD press release by Lieutenant Erika Aklufi a Santa Monica resident was sleeping when she was awakened to a man touching her leg while exposing himself to her.



The suspect fled the scene when the victim got away from him and called the police.

Reports indicate that the man had crept into the home through an open sliding glass door on the patio.



Responding officers were able to locate and positively identify the suspect, later identified as Anthony Townson, 34, who was a member of the homeless community with an extensive criminal history.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Townson was booked into the Men’s Central Jail on September 12th with a total bail amount of $155,000.



On August 28, 2022, Townson was arrested and detained by SMPD with sentencing dates of October 21, 2022, and February 28, 2023. He was then released after time served.



Townson was arrested for a misdemeanor, given a citation, and released on August 17, 2024.



On November 29, 2024, he was arrested and detained for a felony. He was given a citation and released on March 2, 2024.



The following information came directly from the LAPD website.



“Townson was arraigned on September 10 and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of 459 PC (Residential Burglary) and 314(1) PC (Indecent Exposure during Unlawful Entry). He remains in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.



Townson’s criminal history includes trespassing, loitering on private property, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist-obstruct police, battery on a peace officer, and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger.”





Anyone with information about this individual or incident is encouraged to call Det. Maricela Orta at (310) 458-2293, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931 or the Watch Commander. desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.