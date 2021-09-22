SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department alerted the Canyon News via email that on Monday, September 20, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a prowling incident at a home in the 2300 block of 4th Street.

The reporting party indicated to dispatch a male broke into his side gate and approached the rear door while holding a knife. The resident yelled and he dropped the knife and was seen fleeing the area with another male.

Responding officers detained two males matching the descriptions provided by the resident, a short distance away. Officers identified the individuals as Taylor Kale Pacheco, 30, and Robert Sam Chandler, 32, of Los Angeles. Officers reviewed the security camera and were able to identify the individuals who were prowling. The knife was recovered on scene and officers recovered bolt cutters that Chandler had in his possession.

Both suspects were in possession of methamphetamine. They were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Taylor Pacheco – 647(h) PC – Prowling, 11377(a) H&S Possession of Methamphetamine

Robert Chandler – 647(h) PC – Prowling, 466 PC- Possession of Burglary Tools, 11377(a) H&S – Possession of Methamphetamine, 1203.2(a) PC – Violation of Probation and 529(a)(3) PC – False Impersonation

Anyone with details pertaining to this incident or individuals is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 310-458-8951.