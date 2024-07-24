MALIBU—On Monday, July 22, the city of Malibu posted on its website that members of the community can review the proposed Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project from July 15 through August 13. The proposed FEIR identifies the range of closely related alternatives considered for the project, as well as the preferred alternative.

The Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project is a multiagency cooperative effort by California State Parks, CalTrans, County of Los Angeles Department of Beaches and Harbors and the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains to restore the Topanga Lagoon ecosystem. It is one of the last coastal wetlands in Southern California.

The project aims to protect and restore precious biological and cultural resources, create an integrated program for coastal access, emergency response and interpretation, and proactively address the effects of sea level rise at the Topanga Lagoon ecosystem.

The alternative was selected after receipt of extensive public, agency, and land manager feedback, calls for the restoration of Topanga Lagoon and up to 15 units of the historic Topanga Ranch Motel. The project will protect two critically endangered fish and associated habitats, as well as enhance coastal access and visitor services, while providing resilient beach areas.

To request a copy of the FEIR by email at TopangaLagoonRestoration@gmail.com. To request a copy of the FEIR by postal mail write to: California Department of Parks and Recreation, Attn: John Ota, Environmental Scientist. 1925 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302.

Participants can attend the online meeting via Zoom Monday, August 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. by clicking here.

-Dial-in by phone: 888-788-0099 / Webinar ID: 849 0708 2769

For access and functional needs accommodations email TopangaLagoonRestoration@gmail.com. The meeting will be recorded and available to view afterwards at youtube.com/@rcdsmm.

It is located on the edge of the Santa Monica Mountains and is east of Malibu which includes Topanga State Park, managed by California State Parks; Topanga Beach, managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors; and Caltrans Right of Way along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains is the project’s grant manager.

The restoration project aims to preserve and expand the biological, cultural and recreational resources of Topanga Lagoon. It has a natural filtration system, stormwater buffer and hosts rare and endangered species. The project focuses to create an integrated program for coastal access, emergency response and interpretation, and proactively address the effects of sea level rise.

Other key project elements within the approximately 91-acre area include expansion, restoration and enhancement of the existing lagoon and open space habitats; expansion of the existing Caltrans PCH bridge to improve endangered fish passage and habitat; determination of the fate of the Topanga Ranch Motel; the development of a visitor’s hub within Topanga State Park with interpretive facilities and a trail system; relocation of Topanga Beach facilities further inland to protect from wave damage; and placement of native soils in the nearshore to nourish area beaches.

For more information about the project and for updates on how to participate visit www.topangalagoonrestoration.org.