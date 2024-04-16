SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica will host two public hearings in April to discuss proposed service changes to Big Blue Bus set to be implemented over the next five years. According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica from April 11, Brither Blue is BBB’s strategic service planning initiative wants to adapt to rider needs and travel behavior post-pandemic. The goal is to advance the city’s strategic priority of a Sustainable & Connected community.

Changes proposed under Brighter Blue reflect themes identified through stakeholder focus groups, surveys, and written feedback where riders have consistently emphasized the importance of improved frequency, expanded service hours, and greater connectivity to essential destinations. The Big Blue Bus team is asking the community for input on the following enhancements aimed to make transportation more accessible, convenient, and efficient:

-Increase frequency to 15 minutes or better on a network of key Big Blue Bus routes on major corridors

-Expand service hours to allow for all-day travel on weekdays (5 a.m. – 11 p.m.) and weekends (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

-Broaden travel opportunities by introducing weekend service on select weekday-only routes

-Ensure direct access to current and planned Metro Rail D Line, C Line, and K Line stations, and the future LAX People Mover

“We are advancing our engagement process to ensure that future Big Blue Bus service aligns with community needs, promotes greater access to high-quality bus and rail service in our region and attracts new riders to our system,” said Director of Transportation Anuj Gupta. “I am looking forward to implementing what we have heard in order to continue to improve our service to the community.”

Online Public Hearing

-Tuesday, April 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In-Person Public Hearing

-Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Building 2200 Virginia Avenue

Community members should review the draft service changes an provide feedback at two public hearings. Each hearing will begin with a brief presentation of the proposed changes followed by a public comment period.

To attend a public hearing, register at brigherbluebbb.com. Anyone not able to attend can provide input via an online survey at https://sur-vey.typeform.com/to/N9oGdT41.

Written comments can be mailed to Big Blue Bus, 1660 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, Attn: Alfredo Torales, Transit Planning and Performance, or by email to brighterblue@santamonica.gov.

Written comments will be accepted between April 15 and May 24. All comments will be carefully reviewed by the Big Blue Bus team, and adjustments may be made to the proposed service changes based on the feedback received.

To arrive at the in-person meeting take Big Blue Bus Route 7 which servces Virginia Avenue Park. For those driving, parking is available in the lot on Pico Boulevard and 23rd Street.

For more details about the proposed service changes and Brighter Blue, visit brigherbluebbb.com.