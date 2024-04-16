BEL AIR—On Monday, April 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported an industrial accident transpired at 1 p.m. on 970 N. Moraga Drive. Officials arrived on scene to find one adult male trapped under a forklift.

There was a quick response from LAFD Crews including individuals specially trained, certified and equipped for Urban Search & Rescue operations. An adult male worker who was trapped beneath a toppled forklift that had been carrying steel rebar at a construction site, proved beyond medical help and he died at the scene.

LAFD personnel secured and stabilized the scene, as they prepared to assist the Medical Examiner with the discreet and dignified recovery of the victim’s remains. Details regarding the age and name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. No other injuries were reported during the incident.