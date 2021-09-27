MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its website that a Public Safety Expo will be held on Saturday, October 2 to help residents prepare for disasters like earthquakes and other disasters. The event will transpire from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall (in-person, outdoors) at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

The free event is part of the City’s 2021 National Preparedness Month, and features: Crisis First Aid training (which is free for attended and is offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m.), emergency preparedness equipment vendors, volunteer opportunities and more. It’s a great opportunity for kids to learn about emergency preparedness and see cool emergency and public safety vehicles and teams.

The Expo provides the opportunity for residents to get started on their emergency preparedness plans and supplies as “we face what could be the worst wildfire season in California history.”

See Emergency and Public Safety Teams and vehicles, including LA County Animal Control – Command Post Trailer and ATV; LA County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad Truck, K9 Unit, Search and Rescue Truck, Disaster Communications Truck, Station Deputy and Patrol Car, CSI Fingerprinting and Car.

Individuals can sign up for classes and other events offered during the Public Safety Expo. For more details, email PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org. To see all of the city’s events for 2021 National Preparedness Month, visit the webpage.