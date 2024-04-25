CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, April 24, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that several suspects involved in a series of commercial burglaries since March 2023 have been arrested.

The LAPD reported from March 2023 through June 2023, North Hollywood Division encountered several commercial burglaries targeted towards smaller, often family-owned, independent restaurants, most were focused on Asian and Eastern food.

North Hollywood Detectives coined the suspects the “Punch Crew” for their use of a sharp punch tool to break the glass of the door or window before entering the business establishment. Once inside, the suspects removed cash registers, currency, and electronic tablets. As of June 2023, detectives discovered the “Punch Crew” had burglarized approximately 131 businesses throughout Los Angeles County, causing significant financial losses and damage to these businesses.

Three suspects were later identified as Jacob Pugh, 19, of Lawndale, Kewon Stevenson, 25, of Los Angeles, and a juvenile suspect, in the string of commercial burglaries at closed businesses throughout the San Fernando Valley and neighboring cities. The defendants utilized multiple vehicles identified by investigators throughout this time, rented from different companies, both general car rental companies and peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms.

From records obtained through search warrants, the suspects had a consistent pattern of burglarizing several ethnic restaurants at a time in one area before moving to another part of the city. During the burglaries identified by investigators, the defendants took approximately $80,000 from the various victims and caused roughly $160,000 in damage to the various businesses. In recent weeks, investigators were able to locate sufficient evidence and submit the case to the District Attorney’s office for filing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – (Organized Crimes Division) filed 19 counts of 459 PC – Commercial Burglary against Pugh and Stevenson; both were given a bail of $975,000. The suspects were ordered out of custody from North County Correctional Facility, where they are being held on an unrelated case, and were arraigned on this case in Van Nuys Courthouse, Dept. 100 (case no. 24VWCF00755).

Investigators are still working with the Juvenile District Attorney’s office regarding the filing status of the third known subject.