UNITED STATES−On Monday, December 7, Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger made a statement to the media in a press conference indicating that the state of Georgia has “counted ballots three times and gotten the same result.”

In a speech that sounded more like he was running for President, Raffensperger spoke out against any more discussion of “Stealing the election,” from the left or the right, saying that “all of this talk is hurting the state of Georgia”. He then touted his own accomplishments and all that he has done to deter election fraud in the state of Georgia, he made ballot harvesting illegal, requires a drivers’ license to vote…

Recent video footage of Fulton County’s election process has caused quite a stir. The surveillance video depicts an election worker coming in and giving orders to go home and begin again on the morning of the 4th.

All election workers cleared out, but just a few. Surveillance video depicted election workers moving around black cases under the tables.

In the Georgia State Senate hearing, Trump attorney, Jackie Pick pointed out the black cases under the table referring to them as suitcases.

News reports indicate that self-proclaimed Republican and Trump hater, Gabriel Sterling, who is the voting systems implementations manager for the Georgia SOS Raffensperger called this, “normal ballot processing.”

“Someone is going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed and it’s not right, ” Sterling ranted.

News reports indicate that both Sterling and Raffensperger are currently under some sort of police protection.

Former Trump attorney, Sidney Powell has indicated that she has enough evidence to expose the fraud in the 2020 election prior to the December 14 deadline.

Smartmatic software is used in Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion has reportedly and allegedly been used in Venezuela to overturn their elections in the past.

Atlanta based attorney Lin Wood has joined Powell on the battlefield in an attempt to protect the votes of the American people.

Petition many of you signed demanding @BrianKempGA order special session of GA legislature to deal with election fraud was delivered this morning to offices of Kemp & @GaSecofState. 150,000 American Patriots have spoken. Will you tolerate being ignored by elected officials? pic.twitter.com/Lm9VOTpjUv — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

Former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich questioned why Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp waited so long to request an audit.

Why did Governor Kemp wait until AFTER certification to ask for an audit of the absentee envelopes? In 2018 3.5% of the absentee votes were thrown out for not matching signatures and not being valid. In 2020 with 4 times as many absentee ballots only 0.3% have been rejected. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 23, 2020

Georgia is not the only state accused of election fraud. Pennsylvania had a United States Postal Worker in Traverse City admit that his supervisor had ballots that came in after the November 3rd election put aside to be postmarked November 3, even though they arrived on November 4.

The Democrat Party has called out President Trump and the Trump campaign for accusations of dead people voting. This type of voter fraud is not new. The Heritage Foundation found 19 cases of this type of voter fraud since 1997.

Pennsylvania and Michigan are two of the states, that has reportedly been under investigation over allegations of dead people voting.