INGLEWOOD– Looking to rebound from their disastrous performance on NFL Opening Night, where the Buffalo Bills obliterated the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 at SoFi, the Rams achieved a bit of redemption by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 on Sunday, September 18.

The Rams survived a furious second half comeback by the Falcons, nearly erasing a 28-3 lead. Jalen Ramsey’s late interception from Falcons Quarterback Marcus Mariota allowed the Rams to hold on for their first victory of the season. The Rams are (1-1) thus far.

“I told my teammates it was going to come back to me and it did,” Ramsey said. New addition Linebacker Bobby Wagner had two sacks, Aaron Donald had a sack. In the first half, the Rams defense imposed their will on the Falcons.

Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards, and more importantly, he connected with Wide Receiver Allen Robinson for his first touchdown reception as a Los Angeles Ram. Robinson had four catches for 53 yards including a 1-yard TD reception, Robinson voiced his frustration after the Buffalo Bills loss, where he was held to a single reception.

Stafford completed his first 12 passes, while his go-to guy Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp had another terrific game-11 catches for 108 yards and two TDS. Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee was able to get back in the fold serving as the Rams X factor, hauling in seven catches for 71 yards.

Mariota heated up in the second half with touchdown passes to rookie standout and USC alum Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus cutting the lead to 31-17.

Lorenzo Carter returned a blocked punt for a Falcons touchdown, and their two point conversion made it a six-point game with 5 minutes remaining. On the Rams next drive, Falcons defensive back Darren Hall punched the football loose from Cooper Kupp and recovered the bouncing football at the Rams 37 yard line.

Obviously, the Los Angeles Rams need to do a much better job protecting leads. Rams fans were disappointed that a mediocre team such as the Falcons nearly pulled off an upset. However, the Falcons might have a bright future as the level of competition in the NFL is razor thin.

On Sunday, September 25 the Los Angeles Rams take their first road trip to visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. This NFC West showdown will kickoff at 1:25 p.m. from State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. Both teams face off with identical 1-1 records. In week two the Cardinals pulled off a miraculous comeback in Las Vegas to defeat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime.

The Rams have won 10 of the last 11 matchups against the Cardinals.