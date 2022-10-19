INGLEWOOD– After two straight losses it was clear the Los Angeles Rams offense needed to find other weapons besides Cooper Kupp, on Sunday, October 16 Wide Receivers Allen Robinson and Ben Skowronek scored touchdowns in the Rams convincing bounce back win over the Carolina Panthers, 24-10 at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams improve to (3-3) on the season, ending their two game skid behind a ferocious defense and Allen Robinson’s coming out party of sorts. Robinson came over from the Chicago Bears in the off-season, yet has been widely ignored until Sunday when Stafford finally realized the value and tremendous skill Robinson possesses.

Robinson had his breakout performance as a Ram, five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Ben Skowronek also scored a touchdown on a thrilling 17 yard jet sweep, which gave Los Angeles the lead once again, this time for good.

Los Angeles trailed 10-7 at halftime. “Those are the games that are fun,” said Kupp postgame. “You don’t like how things are going offensively in the first half but you really like having a bunch of guys being able to contribute, and seeing other guys succeed and feeling like it was something we did together as a team.”

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had a touchdown and 43 rushing yards. Henderson must continue to improve, because he’s our primary running back at the moment. Cam Akers was dismissed from the team this week after a conflict with the coaching staff. The Rams are attempting to trade Akers.

Although the Rams got the victory, it was far from a terrific game. Considering the Carolina Panthers were without starting Quarterback Baker Mayfield, as well as the fallout from Head Coach Matt Rhule being fired the previous week.

This game was too close for comfort. Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw an interception resulting in a pick six by Donte Jackson giving the Panthers a 10-7 edge. Failing to put the Panthers away allowed them to stay close until 2:25 left in the 4th quarter.

Stafford went 26 of 33 for 253 yards, one touchdown and an interception. On the bright side Stafford was only sacked once, a big improvement from last week when he was sacked five times by the Dallas Cowboys.

Rams Safety Nick Scott intercepted Jacob Eason’s pass in the end zone to seal the victory. Carolina had a meager 203 yards of total offense thanks to the Rams Stout defense. Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage, but was tackled with a clean, hard hit by Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Los Angeles Rams have a bye week before hosting our arch nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have beaten the Rams seven consecutive times in the regular season, including a dominant victory over the defending Super Bowl Champions on Monday Night Football 24-9.

A classic rivalry will be renewed on Sunday, October 30 from SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m., every Rams fan needs to be there so it will not be a sea of red and gold.