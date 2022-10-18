BEVERLY HILLS— Dana Beesen, Communications & Marketing Coordinator for Beverly Hills indicated in a press release to Canyon News that the city and its Human Relations Commission is hosting a Day of Giving at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market on Sunday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items and canned goods, toiletries, gently used jackets, blankets, dog toys and towels to support wonderful causes for people and animals in need. Donations are being collected for Beverly Hills’ non-profit partners, P.A.T.H. (People Assisting the Homeless), Safe Parking LA, and Los Angeles County Animal Shelter.

The Day of Giving is being held in recognition of Civility Month, a month-long awareness campaign focused on the importance of promoting positive human relations in all aspects of community life. The Human Relations Commission invites each member of the community to support this mission by encouraging and participating in an environment where civility, respect and responsible actions prevail.

Also in support of Civility Month, the Human Relations Commission will present the 11th annual Civility Award at the Tuesday, November 1 at the Beverly Hills City Council meeting at 7 p.m., recognizing an individual who consistently demonstrates positive behavior, takes a stand in support of respectful and responsible actions, and promotes positive neighbor-to-neighbor relations.

“While our Commission encourages its community members to always act in a civil and kind manner, we take the opportunity to highlight its importance and spread the message of civility throughout the entire month with social media challenges,” said Noelle Freeman, Chair of the Human Relations Commission. “Also, in recognition of Civility Month, we hope you will bring donations to the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market on October 23 to provide for people and pets in need. And, on November 1, please join us when we present the Civility Award to a very deserving community member at the 7 p.m. City Council Meeting.”

For more details about Civility Month view beverlyhills.org/embracecivility.