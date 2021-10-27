THOUSAND OAKS—On Monday, October 25, the Rams teamed up with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties to host the 4th Annual “LA Rams Night for Wishes” charity event, which hopes to raise more than $250,000 to help fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical Conditions.

For the third consecutive year, Rams team captain, Four Time Pro-Bowler and Rams Captain Offensive Tackle Andrew Whitworth co-hosted the event at a private residence in Thousand Oaks.

“We’ve got a big goal, hoping to raise $250,000 tonight-we have a lot of wishes to grant for 137 children,” said Patti Mullens, CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

Over the past four years, the Rams have helped raise more than $400,000 for Make-A-Wish.

It was held under a giant canopy, spacious setting. Dining wood chairs and tables made for a comfortable, at home experience. The brisk night under the stars included; a cocktail reception, live silent auctions, games, Rams players and Rams cheerleaders.

Even our busy mascot, “Rampage” made special appearance. Over 300 community partners and business supporters attended this incredible event. Live entertainment, music and a photo booth, all for a great cause.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides.

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 1,750 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties along the central coast of California.

For more information: visit www.ramsnightofwishes.com