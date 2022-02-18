LOS ANGELES—Jubilant fans lined the streets from Figueroa to Exposition Blvd. to catch a glimpse of the Super Bowl LVI champs, the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, February 16.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, to capture their first Super Bowl title as the Los Angeles Rams.

The parade ended at the LA Memorial Coliseum where the Rams played from 2016 to 2019 and was their original home dating back to the 1970s. Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp summed it up best telling the crowd, “Kobe is synonymous with LA I feel it’s only right there’s a championship and Kobe is part of it,” he said. Kupp was wearing the black Laker jersey with a number 8 on it. Fans cheered wildly when he made this proclamation.

The unofficial estimate put tens of thousands of people in attendance at the parade. Coach Sean McVay stated:

“The mental toughness, the resilience of this group, it took every single person that’s the best thing about football, it’s the greatest team sport there is.” The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti presented keys to the city to the three stars of the Rams: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Along with the Los Angeles Lakers NBA title and the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series championships in 2020, the city can be officially called “the city of champions.” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James lobbied for there to be a joint Championship parade for the Dodgers and Lakers that did not transpire.

It was a beautiful sight to see with people from all different walks of life come together and celebrate the occasion. For a crowd of this size, it was really surprising that there were no major incidents or any violence. Thank you to the Los Angeles Rams for not only returning home but delivering a Super Bowl championship!