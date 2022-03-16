HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Rapper 2 Chainz has purchased the Hollywood Hills home once owned by actress Eva Longoria.

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps purchased the home for $3.8 million. Longoria purchased the home back in 2006 for $3.6 million.

The Mediterranean style property is hidden in a gated community and has white stucco walls and tile and hardwood floors. A two-car garage stands in front of the home, and the large home is complete with six bedrooms and nine baths.

At nearly 9,000 square feet, the home is complete with soaring ceilings, arched windows, and a spiral staircase spanning four levels. There is a wrought-iron and frosted-glass front door leading to the foyer and a window to see the pool region.

Upstairs, the living/dining area has two fireplaces, and wood-trimmed French doors that lead out to a wraparound balcony.

The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, an oversized center island, stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, wine refrigerator, and breakfast nook.

The third floor has showroom-style closets, a spa-like bath and jetted tub. The backyard is lined with hedges, and has a plunge pool and spa, and an outdoor dining and BBQ center.

The rapper grew to fame with his 2012 debut album “Based on a T.R.U. Story.” He played basketball at Alabama State University on a scholarship. He won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2017 for “No Problem.” He has won a total of 5 BET Hip-Hop Awards and 2 BET Awards.

