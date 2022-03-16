MALIBU—The Malibu Library Speaker Series returns April 7 with author Elizabeth Rush discussing her books about the impacts of climate change as part of Pepperdine University’s Climate Calling Conference.

“Malibu should be proud of the incredible contributions the Library Speaker Series has made to the cultural life of our community,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “The speaker series continues to showcase incredibly talented speakers discussing the most relevant subjects of our time, and it is very good news that we are finally able to hold this popular event in-person.”

During Earth Month, the city of Malibu and the LA County Library partners with Pepperdine University to present an environmentally themed Library Speaker Series event. For 2022, Rush, the author of “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore” and “Still Lifes from a Vanishing City: Essays and Photographs from Yangon, Myanmar,” will discuss the impacts of climate change. The book guides readers to areas impacted the most by climate change from the Gulf Coast to Miami and from New York City to the Bay Area.

Rush’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in some of the nation’s leading journalistic publications, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, Harper’s and The Atlantic. She received her MFA in nonfiction from Southern New Hampshire University and teaches creative nonfiction at Brown University.

The free event takes place in-person at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Pepperdine’s Elkins Auditorium. RSVPs are not required. For parking and other information, contact the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438 or MStallings@library.lacounty.gov. Additional details are also available at MalibuCity.org/LibrarySpeakers.

The 2022 Malibu Library Speaker Series is a program of the LA County Library, Malibu Branch and the City of Malibu, featuring experts, authors and notable figures discussing a wide range of subjects, including the entertainment industry, literature, science, motivation, the arts, education, sports, travel, food, and the environment.