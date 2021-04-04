CELEBRITY—Earl Simmons 50, known to the world as Rapper, Songwriter, and Actor DMX was hospitalized on Friday, April 2 after collapsing at his residence due to a heart attack. The rapper was transported to a hospital in White Plains, New York.

According to reports from DMX’s Lawyer Murray Richman, “He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill, I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said.

“He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

The cause of DMX’s heart attack has not been confirmed but physicians indicated the heart attack may be a result of a drug overdose.

DMX Hit the music scene and rose to platinum status, releasing top-of-the-chart albums, like And Then There Was X, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, The Great Depression, and Grand Champ. DMX was nominated for three Grammy Award nominations.

DMX started his acting career in 1998 in the movie Belly, he was cast with hip-hop artists such as Method Man and Nas. In 2000 he was cast in Exit Wounds in the lead role, appearing with Steven Seagal. In 2003 he played alongside Jet Li in Cradle 2 the Grave.

DMX faced numerous battles including a sentencing for six months in prison for not paying child support, he has 15 children. In 2018 he served a year for allegedly failing to pay taxes, the rapper pleads not guilty during his appearance in court.

DMX was a victim of substance abuse, and in 2019 he checked himself in a rehab facility.

In July 2020, DMX battled rapper Snoop Dogg, on Verzuz, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland’s web series.

Family, Fans, and Friends are praying for a speedy recovery.