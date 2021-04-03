UNITED STATES−On Friday, April 2, at 1:02 p.m., a lone assailant drove and hit two United States Capitol Police officers (USCP) and proceeded through the North barricade at the U.S. Capitol injuring one officer and killing another.

The assailant reportedly drove through the northern barricade exiting his vehicle approaching and lunging toward Capitol Police with a knife in hand. The suspect had reportedly been warned to put down his weapon. Officers opened fire as a result.

Both USCP Police officers were transported to area hospitals.

In a press release, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yoganda Pittman, announced the loss of another member of the U.S.C.P.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant,” Pittman stated.

“Evans was an 18-year USCP veteran who served in Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit,” Pittman said. “Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” she added.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a statement of condolences to the family of USCP Officer Evans and a speedy recovery to the second officer injured in the incident on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Leader Kevin McCarthy, and others left remarks of condolences on Twitter.

God bless our brave Capitol Police. Officer Evans’ family will be in all of our prayers. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 2, 2021

The northern barricade that the unnamed suspect breached is reportedly used as a checkpoint for members of Congress who are on recess this week.

The loss of Officer Billy Evans is tragic and heartbreaking.

His heroic actions helped protect the Capitol and saved many lives. He will always be remembered and should be honored. On this Good Friday, the nation prays for Officer Evans’ family. God Bless the Capitol Police. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 2, 2021

No information has been given regarding the suspect or his motives as the incident is still under investigation at this time, and the family has yet to be notified.