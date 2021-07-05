WEST HOLLYWOOD—Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd. The altercation occurred on Friday, July 2 at Dialog Café in West Hollywood.

Byrd has allegedly filed a police report against Vert after confronting her and rapper Saint JHN during a business meeting. Vert allegedly tried to punch Saint JHN and missed when a gun fell out of his pants. Byrd then approached Vert, and he proceeded to assault her multiple times and pointed his gun at her chest. Vert fled the scene shortly after the altercation, and Byrd was taken to a nearby hospital.

Byrd’s manager said that Vert has been stalking her since their relationship ended, and that is how he knew where she was. The two broke up back in June of 2016. Byrd has made accusations of Vert being physically violent in the past.

The details surrounding the police report have yet to have been disclosed.